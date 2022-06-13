AI SERVICES IN SENIOR CARE ACTIVITIES News Today 입력 2022.06.13 (15:14) 수정 2022.06.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As Korea is aging rapidly, senior care services based on artificial intelligence are gaining attention. The AI service informs senior citizens when to take their medicine and even senses an emergency and asks for outside assistance. This service is available only in select areas for now, but demands mount for the service to go national in the near future.



[Soundbite] "It’s time to take medicine for your high blood pressure."



[Pkg]



An AI speaker informs Mr. Yun Gwang-ho that it’s time to take his medicine.

He is an elderly man living alone.



[Soundbite] Yun Gwang-ho(Daejeon Resident) : "I have high blood pressure. I sometimes forget to take my medicine, but the speaker always informs me of the time."



The AI service calls him at a set time to check his condition.



[Soundbite] Choi il-gyu(Seoul Resident) : "(Clova Care Call: Did you sleep well last night?) Yes, I did. (How do you feel?) I feel good."



An AI speaker even played a critical role in an emergency. Early morning on May 19th, a security service control center received an emergency call. An AI speaker sensed something wrong with a senior citizen living alone and simultaneously contacted the call center and a local government worker.



[Soundbite] Yun Hee-tae(KT Telecop Controller) : "I received an AI emergency signal and called the number right away. He told me that he has Grade 2 pulmonary disability, so I called 119 to ask for immediate dispatch."



Senior care services using AI are available at select areas where local governments and private companies signed agreements.



[Soundbite] Bae Jin-hee(Social Worker for the Elderly, Seoul) : "Since the AI speakers can check on the elderly, I can visit senior citizens who need greater personal care."



However, it may take some time to expand the service because it hasn’t been long since it was adopted and a budget hasn’t been allocated.



[Soundbite] Prof. Seok Jae-eun(Dept. of Social Welfare, Hallym Univ.) : "It doesn’t end with installing an AI speaker at home. A rapid response system should be established and a local gov't must help with the manpower and budget needed to operate it."



Such AI-based care services could be a viable option for a rapidly aging nation like Korea.

