REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS BY LOCAL GOVTS

[Anchor Lead]
Some abandoned spaces in urban areas were redeveloped and became new local attractions. Local governments are using such redevelopment projects as a way to settle civil complaints and promote public welfare.
[Pkg]
A park with a wide lawn and a spacious resting area. This is an amusement park for pets. Housing a dog training center of international standard, it is the largest for-pet theme park in the greater capital area. Since opening its doors last December, it attracts some 500 visitors a day on weekends. As the site of a sewage treatment plant, this used to be a source of rampant complaints about foul smell. Although it still works as a sewage plant, treatment methods were improved and the outside was covered to create the park.
[Soundbite] Lee Sang-il(Osan Resident) : "I hesitated to come, worrying about bad smell. Now here, it is really good for pets.The air is fresh and the space to play is large."
Huge sculptures and artworks that would be seen in museums. A tape craft class is under way at a corner while some people study at a cafe-like space.
[Soundbite] Jeong Kwon-in(Visitor) : "When I am having a hard time concentrating while studying, I take a break while listening to music. With nice surroundings, it is like a park."
This used to be a tobacco factory that produced 110 billion sticks of cigarettes a year. It was closed down in 2003 and remained abandoned for 18 years. There are scars and wounds from the abandonment around the building. The local government came up with a way to redevelop and reuse the structure while preserving its historical meanings.
[Soundbite] Jang Seong-im(Suwon City Gov’t) : "An abandoned aged structure was reborn as a new resting place and a culture complex for Suwon citizens."
An underdeveloped fishing port became an ecological tourist destination and a retired ship turned into a space for musicians. In many parts of the nation, abandoned facilities are being transformed and reborn for new purposes to better serve the public.
- REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS BY LOCAL GOVTS
입력 2022-06-14 15:14:58
수정2022-06-14 16:45:06
