NURI READY FOR TAKE OFF News Today 입력 2022.06.15

[Anchor Lead]



Korea’s first domestically developed rocket Nuri was transported to the launch pad earlier this morning and has been erected vertically. Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, the Nuri will be connected to the power and fuel-charging equipment this afternoon.



[Pkg]



South Korea’s first homegrown rocket Nuri was transported to the launch pad Wednesday morning. The rocket left the assembly plant at the Naro Space Center on a special unmanned vehicle and was transported slowly at a walking pace to the launch pad. It was then erected vertically on the pad. In the afternoon, the rocket will be connected to the umbilical tower where it will be supplied with power, propellant and oxidizing agents. It will be followed by a series of pre-launch checkups to find out if there are any issues such as gas leakage and joint blockage. The Ministry of Science and ICT project the whole positioning work will be completed by 7 pm, as long as the transport and erection processes go smoothly. Nuri will be filled with fuel and oxidants on Thursday, the day of the scheduled launch. The Launch Management Committee will determine the launch details including the exact time after monitoring the weather and analyzing various conditions such as the distance from other spacecraft. The Ministry of Science and ICT along with the Korea Aerospace Research Institute so far project the likely launch time would be 4 p.m. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts generally cloudy skies on Thursday at the launch site in Goheung, Jeollanam-do Province.



