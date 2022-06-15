FMR. GENDER MINISTER SUMMONED News Today 입력 2022.06.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.06.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has found that prosecutors recently summoned for questioning the last minister and vice minister of gender equality who served under the Moon Jae-in administration. The probe surrounds allegations that ahead of the presidential election, the gender ministry assisted the then-ruling Democratic Party in devising campaign pledges. A complaint has been filed with the election watchdog against the former vice minister.



[Pkg]



This is a document from an internal meeting of the gender equality ministry held last July. Under the title “policy pledges,” the document shows campaign promises issued by the ministry’s various departments. An email exchanged immediately after this meeting,,, includes a message of extra caution stressing that a review of campaign pledges being conducted must not be known externally. These records flared up speculation that the ministry was illegally helping the DP formulate policy pledges ahead of the presidential election. The law prohibits public officials from using their status to engage in activities that can affect the election in any way. An investigation by the National Election Commission found the vice gender minister at the time was involved in the development of a campaign pledge draft for the DP at the request of a party research official. The commission then filed a complaint against the vice minister. Receiving the complaint, the prosecution immediately launched a probe, including a search of the DP official’s office. Ministry employees have also been called in for questioning. Most recently, former vice minister Kim Kyung-seon and ex-minister Chung Young-ai were also summoned as suspects. The two were reportedly grilled over whether they were involved in the formulation of the ruling party’s campaign pledges.



[Soundbite] Chung Young-ai(Former Minister of Gender Equality & Family) : "(We want to verify some facts. Please speak with us for a minute.) Direct your questions to the prosecution."



The ministry is known to have told prosecutors that similar support has been extended customarily even under past administrations. Investigators are now looking into whether similar practices also took place during the general elections held in 2016 and 2020.

FMR. GENDER MINISTER SUMMONED

입력 2022-06-15 15:23:03 수정 2022-06-15 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



KBS has found that prosecutors recently summoned for questioning the last minister and vice minister of gender equality who served under the Moon Jae-in administration. The probe surrounds allegations that ahead of the presidential election, the gender ministry assisted the then-ruling Democratic Party in devising campaign pledges. A complaint has been filed with the election watchdog against the former vice minister.



[Pkg]



This is a document from an internal meeting of the gender equality ministry held last July. Under the title “policy pledges,” the document shows campaign promises issued by the ministry’s various departments. An email exchanged immediately after this meeting,,, includes a message of extra caution stressing that a review of campaign pledges being conducted must not be known externally. These records flared up speculation that the ministry was illegally helping the DP formulate policy pledges ahead of the presidential election. The law prohibits public officials from using their status to engage in activities that can affect the election in any way. An investigation by the National Election Commission found the vice gender minister at the time was involved in the development of a campaign pledge draft for the DP at the request of a party research official. The commission then filed a complaint against the vice minister. Receiving the complaint, the prosecution immediately launched a probe, including a search of the DP official’s office. Ministry employees have also been called in for questioning. Most recently, former vice minister Kim Kyung-seon and ex-minister Chung Young-ai were also summoned as suspects. The two were reportedly grilled over whether they were involved in the formulation of the ruling party’s campaign pledges.



[Soundbite] Chung Young-ai(Former Minister of Gender Equality & Family) : "(We want to verify some facts. Please speak with us for a minute.) Direct your questions to the prosecution."



The ministry is known to have told prosecutors that similar support has been extended customarily even under past administrations. Investigators are now looking into whether similar practices also took place during the general elections held in 2016 and 2020.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

