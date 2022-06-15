기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
While answering reporters’ questions on his way to work, President Yoon Suk-yeol said that he won’t comment on the protest held in front of his Seocho-dong residence since it is people’s right guaranteed by law. Online media channel Voice of Seoul held a protest yesterday afternoon across the street from the President’s private residence in southern Seoul to object to the loud demonstrations held in front of ex-President Moon Jae-in’s home in Yangsan.
- YOON ON PROTESTS AT HIS RESIDENCE
