SERIOUS ACCIDENTS PUNISHMENTS ACT News Today 입력 2022.06.15 (15:23) 수정 2022.06.15 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling People Power Party has decided to amend the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which was enforced back in January to prevent industrial accidents. The amendment seeks to reduce punishment for employers who follow disaster prevention guidelines set by the justice minister. The opposition DP blasted the move by saying President Yoon is trying to annul the law at the request of the business community.



[Pkg]



The business community expressed concerns over the Serious Accidents Punishment Act under which employers face harsh punishment for workplace accidents. They say the scope of the employers' liability is not clear enough. President Yoon also took issue with the law while running for office.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(Then-Presidential Candidate (Dec. 2021)) : "This law sends a very strong message to business owners and could discourage their business activities."



The PPP outlined a revision bill, four months after the law's enactment early this year. The ruling bloc wants to reduce punishment for employers who follow disaster prevention guidelines set by the justice minister, such as the installation of security cameras. The goal is to prevent a decrease in business activities due to concerns about punishment. Pre-Yoon lawmakers such as Kweon Seong-dong and Chung Jin-seok have also signed the revision bill.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "This law was agreed upon inevitably due to pressure from the public. There are numerous flaws in terms of its finality."



The Democratic Party blasted the move by calling it an attempt to annul the law. The main opposition party says the salient point of the law, which was enacted after long social discussions, is the punishment of employers.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-jin(Democratic Party (June 14)) : "The gov’t and the ruling party have an obligation to protect workers' lives and safety, not to side with the business community asking otherwise."



The labor circles also criticised the move. They vowed to stage a strong protest against the Yoon administration for favoring business owners at the cost of workers' lives and safety. Data revealed by the Ministry of Labor shows, in the first quarter of this year, 157 workers or 1.7 workers a day lost their lives at work.

SERIOUS ACCIDENTS PUNISHMENTS ACT

입력 2022-06-15 15:23:04 수정 2022-06-15 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling People Power Party has decided to amend the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, which was enforced back in January to prevent industrial accidents. The amendment seeks to reduce punishment for employers who follow disaster prevention guidelines set by the justice minister. The opposition DP blasted the move by saying President Yoon is trying to annul the law at the request of the business community.



[Pkg]



The business community expressed concerns over the Serious Accidents Punishment Act under which employers face harsh punishment for workplace accidents. They say the scope of the employers' liability is not clear enough. President Yoon also took issue with the law while running for office.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(Then-Presidential Candidate (Dec. 2021)) : "This law sends a very strong message to business owners and could discourage their business activities."



The PPP outlined a revision bill, four months after the law's enactment early this year. The ruling bloc wants to reduce punishment for employers who follow disaster prevention guidelines set by the justice minister, such as the installation of security cameras. The goal is to prevent a decrease in business activities due to concerns about punishment. Pre-Yoon lawmakers such as Kweon Seong-dong and Chung Jin-seok have also signed the revision bill.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "This law was agreed upon inevitably due to pressure from the public. There are numerous flaws in terms of its finality."



The Democratic Party blasted the move by calling it an attempt to annul the law. The main opposition party says the salient point of the law, which was enacted after long social discussions, is the punishment of employers.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-jin(Democratic Party (June 14)) : "The gov’t and the ruling party have an obligation to protect workers' lives and safety, not to side with the business community asking otherwise."



The labor circles also criticised the move. They vowed to stage a strong protest against the Yoon administration for favoring business owners at the cost of workers' lives and safety. Data revealed by the Ministry of Labor shows, in the first quarter of this year, 157 workers or 1.7 workers a day lost their lives at work.