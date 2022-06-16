기사 본문 영역

ACTIVITIES AT NORTH'S NUCLEAR TEST SITE
입력 2022.06.16 (15:06) 수정 2022.06.16 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Center for Strategic and International Studies says North Korea appears to have completed the repair of No. 3 tunnel at its Puggye-ri nuclear test site. It added new construction activities were also observed at No. 4 tunnel. Based on satellite images taken a day earlier, the U.S. think tank posted the report on its web site dedicated to North Korean affairs on Wednesday, local time. The CSIS, in particular, analyzed that the new walls and construction materials seen near the portal of No. 4 tunnel indicate the North’s efforts to reactivate the site, which was disabled in 2018.
    News Today
