U.S. ON COOPERATING WITH CHINA News Today 입력 2022.06.17 (15:20) 수정 2022.06.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Washington says it's watching China's role as concerns are rising over the possibility of North Korea conducing a new nuclear test. The U.S. and China said previously they could cooperate when it comes to the North Korea nuclear issue, but they have yet to bridge their differences.



[Pkg]



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said recently he had discussed with China the possibility of North Korea conducting a nuclear test. Sullivan met with China's Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi early this week. He expressed concerns over Pyongyang's plan to conduct a nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor)



A high-ranking U.S. government official said earlier that Sullivan expressed concerns over China's vetoes of UNSC sanctions against North Korea. According to the official, Jake Sullivan stressed Washington and Beijing can cooperate on North Korea issues. But the two sides apparently failed to narrow their differences and standpoints on the current situation. However, Washington wants to continue dialogue with Beijing.



[Soundbite] Kurt Campbell(Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the Nat‘l Security Council)



Regarding Japan's plans to beef up its national defense, Campbell said Japan is committed to protecting peace and stability in the Asian and Indo-Pacific regions and he trusts its decision, which is aimed at playing a proactive part in achieving that goal.

U.S. ON COOPERATING WITH CHINA

입력 2022-06-17 15:20:26 수정 2022-06-17 16:45:47 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Washington says it's watching China's role as concerns are rising over the possibility of North Korea conducing a new nuclear test. The U.S. and China said previously they could cooperate when it comes to the North Korea nuclear issue, but they have yet to bridge their differences.



[Pkg]



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said recently he had discussed with China the possibility of North Korea conducting a nuclear test. Sullivan met with China's Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi early this week. He expressed concerns over Pyongyang's plan to conduct a nuclear test.



[Soundbite] Jake Sullivan(U.S. Nat’l Security Advisor)



A high-ranking U.S. government official said earlier that Sullivan expressed concerns over China's vetoes of UNSC sanctions against North Korea. According to the official, Jake Sullivan stressed Washington and Beijing can cooperate on North Korea issues. But the two sides apparently failed to narrow their differences and standpoints on the current situation. However, Washington wants to continue dialogue with Beijing.



[Soundbite] Kurt Campbell(Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the Nat‘l Security Council)



Regarding Japan's plans to beef up its national defense, Campbell said Japan is committed to protecting peace and stability in the Asian and Indo-Pacific regions and he trusts its decision, which is aimed at playing a proactive part in achieving that goal.