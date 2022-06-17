NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.17 (15:20) 수정 2022.06.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book, the finance ministry said today that recovery in employment continues and domestic demand is gradually improving led by the in-person services sector. But it also expressed concern over lackluster investment and slowing export growth amid aggravating overseas conditions that fuel high inflation at home. The report said that as inflationary pressure continues to expand, downward risks to the global economy and financial volatility have escalated.

In a virus response meeting Friday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government decided to extend the current mandatory seven-day quarantine for COVID-19 patients by four more weeks. He said that experts believe if the requirement is relaxed, it can lead to a resurgence and a rise in caseload. However the government will fully allow in-person visits at nursing homes regardless of visitors’ vaccination status. Until now only those who were vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could visit their loved ones at senior care facilities.

The agriculture ministry said Friday that nationwide rain reported since June 4 has greatly helped to ease severe drought in most regions. Downpours especially in the past 3 days have alleviated dry conditions in southern Gyeonggido and northwestern Chungcheongnamdo provinces. The ministry expects the precipitation to improve crop production including potatoes grown in high altitude areas in Gangwondo Province.

