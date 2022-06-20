OFFICIAL'S FAMILY TO FILE COMPLAINT News Today 입력 2022.06.20 (15:26) 수정 2022.06.20 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The family of the late Lee Dae-jun says they will file a complaint with the prosecution against former presidential national security advisor Suh Hoon and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jong-ho on June 22. Suh and Kim are accused of obstructing official duties for the coast guard and the defense ministry in looking into the death of the South Korean fisheries official in 2020. The bereaved family believes that the two former presidential officials and their offices had directed the coast guard and the defense ministry to conclude that Lee died while trying to defect to North Korea.

OFFICIAL'S FAMILY TO FILE COMPLAINT

입력 2022-06-20 15:26:12 수정 2022-06-20 16:45:23 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The family of the late Lee Dae-jun says they will file a complaint with the prosecution against former presidential national security advisor Suh Hoon and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jong-ho on June 22. Suh and Kim are accused of obstructing official duties for the coast guard and the defense ministry in looking into the death of the South Korean fisheries official in 2020. The bereaved family believes that the two former presidential officials and their offices had directed the coast guard and the defense ministry to conclude that Lee died while trying to defect to North Korea.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

