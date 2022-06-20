기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The family of the late Lee Dae-jun says they will file a complaint with the prosecution against former presidential national security advisor Suh Hoon and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Kim Jong-ho on June 22. Suh and Kim are accused of obstructing official duties for the coast guard and the defense ministry in looking into the death of the South Korean fisheries official in 2020. The bereaved family believes that the two former presidential officials and their offices had directed the coast guard and the defense ministry to conclude that Lee died while trying to defect to North Korea.
- OFFICIAL'S FAMILY TO FILE COMPLAINT
[Anchor Lead]
