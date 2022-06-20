DISABLED ADVOCACY GROUP HOLDS PROTEST News Today 입력 2022.06.20 (15:26) 수정 2022.06.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An organization working to abolish discriminations against those with disabilities today took to subway stations to stage a protest during the morning rush hour. The rally began at 7:40 a.m. at Hyehwa Station on Line No. 4. Preceding the demonstration, the head of the Solidarity for Disability Discrimination, Park Kyung-seok, said in a press conference that they would hold the protest, as the finance ministry failed to respond to their demand that a budget be set aside on improving the rights of those handicapped.

