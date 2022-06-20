LIM YUN-CHAN WINS 2022 VAN CLIBURN News Today 입력 2022.06.20 (15:26) 수정 2022.06.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea’s Lim Yun-chan was crowned the winner of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. At 18 years old, he rose to global stardom by becoming the youngest pianist to finish first place in one of the world’s three most prestigious piano competitions, together with the International Chopin Piano Competition and the Queen Elisabeth Competition.



[Pkg]



The 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition started off with a pianist playing the Ukrainian national anthem. The last name to be called was that of the winner, an 18-year-old pianist from Korea.



[Soundbite] Marin Alsop(Jury Chair) : "The 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medal goes to Yun-chan Lim."



Lim Yun-chan was the youngest participant in this year’s competition as well as the youngest winner in the competition’s history. Earlier in the award ceremony, he even received two additional honors - the Audience Award and the Best Performance of a New Work.



[Soundbite] Lim Yun-chan(Pianist) : "I dedicate this award to all the artists I admire and I will work harder to be a better pianist. Thank you."



He played the notoriously difficult Transcendental Études by Franz Liszt and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. He performed the pieces to perfection with his uniquely bold interpretations, which made him the favorite to win from early on.



[Soundbite] Alessio Bax(Jury)



During the competition, Lim said he is not interested in winning awards, saying he only wants to play good music. He showed maturity beyond his age.



[Soundbite] Lim Yun-chan(Pianist) : "I’d hate to be a famous pianist. Rather, I’m glad that I get to play more pieces after this competition is over."



The second and third places went to Anna Geniushene from Russia and Ukraine’s Dmytro Choni, respectively. It was a pair of meaningful achievements for their home countries which are engaged in war.

