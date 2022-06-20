기사 본문 영역

BTS' NEW ALBUM TOPS BILLBOARD 200 CHART
입력 2022.06.20 (15:26) 수정 2022.06.20 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

BTS’ new album “Proof” has topped the Billboard 200 chart. Billboard said Sunday, local time, that some 314,000 copies of the album sold in the first week following its release. As a result, BTS has seen all of its six albums rank first on the main Billboard chart since the album “Love Yourself-Tear” was released in June 2018. Proof is a collection of three CDs that sums up the K-pop band’s nine-year career journey in the music world.
