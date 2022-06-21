DISCRIMINATION FACED BY REFUGEES News Today 입력 2022.06.21 (15:19) 수정 2022.06.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



June 20th marks UN World Refugee Day. The number of refugees and displaced people worldwide has topped one-hundred million for the first time. It is mainly due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.A decade has passed since South Korea enacted a bill on protecting refugees. However, they are still facing discrimination in various forms.





[Pkg]



This man was a journalist back in his home country of Ethiopia. But he fled to South Korea in 2011, as he feared for his life after writing an anti-government article. He endured three years of financial hardship in Korea and was eventually given refugee status by the Korean government.



[Soundbite] Begashaw Deresse(Ethiopian Refugee)



But nothing much has changed. He could not get a decent job, working temporary jobs for seven years. He eventually started a small restaurant. But more frustrating was the discrimination and poor treatment he experienced in his daily life.



[Soundbite] Begashaw Deresse(Ethiopian Refugee)



This young man left Iran and came to Korea with his father in 2010. He first faced obstacles with the refugee screening process. He risked his life and even converted to the Catholic Church, but was questioned about his devotion to his new religion.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-hyuk(Refugee from Iran) : "It is regrettable that 100 real refugees are sacrificed in order to find one fake refugee."



After passing the refugee screening process, he still suffered prejudice and misconceptions.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-hyuk(Refugee from Iran) : "They often tend to perceive refugees as terrorists. Those with bombs are terrorists. Refugees are not."



However, Kim Min-hyuk hopes to return the favor he has received from Korea.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-hyuk(Refugee from Iran) : "I study social welfare at college. I plan to get a license and work as a medical social worker to contribute to Korean society."



In Korea, 1,163 people have been officially recognized as refugees. Just 1.5 percent of all applicants are given the status. It is the lowest rate among G20 nations. Now is the time for the country to look back on how it perceives and treats refugees.

