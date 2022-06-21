TOM CRUISE VISITS KOREA FOR ‘TOP GUN’ News Today 입력 2022.06.21 (15:19) 수정 2022.06.21 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A sequel to the mega-hit Top Gun is now out in theaters. Tom Cruise rose to international stardom through the 1986 film. With the movie’s upcoming release in the nation, male lead Tom Cruise visited South Korea and sent a special message to old fans of the original.



[Pkg]



Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is an excellent pilot but has reckless, defiant tendencies in the air. The U.S. naval aviator has now returned. The sequel comes 36 years after the original film was first released. Tom Cruise, the producer and male lead of “Top Gun: Maverick” says that it is an elaborate result of efforts not to disappoint old fans.



[Soundbite] Tom Cruise('Top Gun: Maverick' Male Lead)



Both the storyline and setting of the sequel is similar to that of the original film. Actors themselves filmed the action scenes of flying fighter jets while fighting against gravity acceleration.



[Soundbite] Jay Ellis('Top Gun: Maverick' Actor)



Old fans will feel nostalgic when encountering the familiar soundtracks and famous lines. They will have fun finding similarities with the original film, which are hidden throughout the sequel, including the famous opening sequence. Tom Cruise, now in his 60s, had a loving message to share with his fans who are just as old as he is.



[Soundbite] Tom Cruise('Top Gun: Maverick' Male Lead)



Having set a new sales record with the sequel, the actor said his passion for movies has grown only deeper and stronger. He wished to visit South Korea again with another film.



[Soundbite] Tom Cruise('Top Gun: Maverick' Male Lead)

