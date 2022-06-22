LUNAR PROBE TO BE LAUNCHED News Today 입력 2022.06.22 (15:03) 수정 2022.06.22 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



With the successful launch of Nuri, Korea's space development has gained momentum. In August, the first Korean lunar probe is to be launched. Korean researchers also plan to develop next-generation projectiles using the nation's expertise in developing rocket propulsion and engine technologies.



[Pkg]



"Enjoy the Moon to the fullest." That's the meaning of the first Korean lunar probe called Danuri. It has been assembled and tested and is set to be loaded into a container later this month. Next month, Danuri will travel to the U.S. to prepare for its launch slated for early August on a SpaceX rocket. Danuri has six missions. Five of them will be carried out using domestic equipment. It will transmit video images from the Moon in real time via space-based Internet. It will also use a high-resolution camera to tape the landing area of a Korean lunar module that will be launched in 2031. The module will be loaded onto a next-generation projectile to be developed using domestic technologies and launched into space from Korea.



[Soundbite] Ko Jeong-hwan(Head, KSLV-II R&D Directorate, KARI) : "Nuri is a projectile that allows us to send 1.5-ton satellites to low Earth orbit. Its performance is lower compared to lunar probes. We have plans to develop a much larger projectile."



Lunar modules are larger than Danuri, which orbits the Moon. Their engine and position must be controlled with more precision in order for them to land on the Moon's surface. It's a more challenging project compared to Nuri and Danuri, as it requires more sophisticated technologies.



[Soundbite] Kim Dae-kwan(Lunar Exploration Program Office, KARI) : "The most essential technology for lunar exploration is the ability to escape gravity. Only projectiles can do that. Securing that kind of technology paves the way for deep space exploration."



If Korea's Moon landing project is successful, it will lay the foundation for further expanding the nation's space development horizons all the way to Mars.

