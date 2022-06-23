FIRST DOMESTIC MONKEYPOX CASE CONFIRMED News Today 입력 2022.06.23 (15:02) 수정 2022.06.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



One of the two international traveles who arrived in Korea recently and were suspected to have monkeypox has been confirmed to have the virus. Authorities have raised the alert level for monkeypox to "caution."



[Pkg]



A Korean national who arrived from Germany on Tuesday afternoon is confirmed to have contracted monkeypox. The person had a headache since last Saturday. At the time of arrival the patient had a mild fever, sore throat and skin lesions. The 30-year-old notified airport authorities of the symptoms and was transported to Incheon Medical Center as a suspected monkeypox patient.



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "During the epidemiological survey, the person claimed to have had contact with someone in Germany who was also suspected to have the virus."



Quarantine authorities say no one had come into close contact with the patient. However, eight passengers who were on the same flight with that person and were seated nearby will have to undergo health checkups once or twice daily for three weeks. All other passengers seated within three rows from the person as well as the flight crew have been told to observe their symptoms on their own and report to authorities. One foreign national who arrived in Korea on Monday via Incheon Airport was also reported as a suspected case, but has been confirmed to have chickenpox. Authorities raised the alert level for monkeypox to "caution," and set up a task force to monitor the situation together with relevant ministries. Those who had close contacts with suspected patients can choose to get inoculated within 14 days. Next month, 500 doses of the monkeypox treatment Tecovirimat are to be brought to Korea. Quarantine authorities are warning against excessive fear, as monkeypox is very unlikely to be transmitted through droplets.



[Soundbite] Peck Kyong-ran(KDCA Director) : "Experts who attended a crisis evaluation meeting said the general public with zero personal contact with people who are suspected to have monkeypox have low risk of infection and do not need to worry too much."



The fever standard for international arrivals from the U.K., Spain, Germany and two other countries with multiple cases of the virus has been lowered by Point-two degrees to 37.3. They are also urged to report their symptoms within three weeks after arrival.

