TRADE DEFICIT & INFLATION

[Anchor Lead]



Chairing an emergency economic meeting Friday, Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-seon said the trade deficit is expected to widen this month as fewer work days and the truckers strike slowed exports. He also vowed to preemptively respond to inflation by keeping close tabs on the supply and demand and price levels of agro-livestock products. Calling inflation the most pressing task, Bang added that measures will be taken so that consumers can promptly feel the effects of the 37% fuel tax cut due on July first.

[Anchor Lead]



