[Anchor Lead]



The Yoon administration has launched a new public communication website so that members of the public can propose their opinions and file petitions, and government officials in charge can reply to them. The previous administration's public petition site is to become a thing of the past.



[Pkg]



The presidential office unveiled a new public communication website dubbed "People's Suggestions." It will replace the previous administration's "People's Petitions" website.



[Soundbite] Kang Seung-kyoo(Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Society) : "The People's Suggestions is a communication channel representing President Yoon's pledge to communicate with the people directly."



The new site consists of a section on suggestions regarding administrative procedures and policies, as well as a separate section on civil petitions. The public can also file civil complaints using video files or by phone. Petitions will be filed privately using only real names. Messages serving only the interests of select groups or organizations will be banned. According to the top office, the new site was designed to prevent problems of the previous administration's petition site, such as the fabrication of the number of people expressing support as well as ideological clashes.



[Soundbite] Kang Seung-kyoo(Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Society) : "The presidential office has decided to terminate the People's Petitions website."



But it remains to be seen how well the new website can encourage the people to voice their opinions. The public petition site drew an average of 670 petitions daily. The accrued number of visitors over five years surpassed 500 million. The presidential office says rather than replying to public petitions selectively, the government will disclose the best suggestions and reflect them in its policies so that the public can feel the effect of their propositions. The previous administration's website, which triggered a debate on the Nth Room case, is to become a thing of the past. The People's Suggestions website must improve on the shortcomings of its predecessor while also taking root as a channel for expressing public opinions.

