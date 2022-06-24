OPINIONS ON LEE UP FOR PARTY CHAIR News Today 입력 2022.06.24 (15:00) 수정 2022.06.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The main opposition Democratic Party held a workshop to address the aftermath of its election losses and explore a future path. Lawmaker Lee Jae-myung who has kept a low profile since the local elections also attended. Many participants of the workshop voiced the view that Lee should not run for party chairman. The former governor and mayor avoided saying much except for that he was listening to opinions.



[Pkg]



An event held in the constituency of Gyeyang-gu district in Incheon. Lee Jae-myung was asked if he would run for the party’s top post.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "Many different views have been expressed and the situation is very fluid. I’m still in the process of listening to opinions."



In his first attendance at a formal gathering of lawmakers, Lee appeared to remain humble in view of the DP's defeat in the presidential and local elections.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Democratic Party) : "My stance hasn’t changed from what I said on the day of local elections. I hold the biggest responsibility for the election loss."



A group of reelected lawmakers emphasized those who are considered responsible for the election loss should not think of running for party chair. Responding to such calls, Jeon Hae-cheol declared he would not run, a move that could further pressure Lee. During the workshop, party heavyweight Sul Hoon proposed that both himself and Lee give up running. However lawmakers who support Lee are increasingly backing prospects of Lee taking part in the election. One lawmaker who shares close ties with Lee told KBS that it is only right that the chair post goes to someone who has leadership skills, and argued that Lee was being targeted in the absence of a clear candidate. How party members manage to consolidate their opinions during the workshop would play a factor in Lee’s final decision. Amid ample calls urging certain individuals not to run or excluding oneself from candidacy, there hasn't been a clear voice within the DP expressing hopes to serve as a party leader. Some point out this situation reflects the current state of the main opposition party facing a leadership crisis following consecutive election losses.

