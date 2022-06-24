기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.06.24 (15:00) 수정 2022.06.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean state media said the third extended meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party was held from Tuesday to Thursday. The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said leader Kim Jong-un presided over the meeting which decided to add an "important military action plan" to the operational duties of frontline army units. The report said that to this aim, a military organizational restructuring plan was also ratified. Unlike expectations, the party meeting did not mention any details on a possible nuclear test.
The National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage said that articles belonging to fallen soldiers of the Korean War that were found near the Demilitarized Zone will be preserved. Three-hundred-68 pieces of such objects were discovered during a defense ministry-led excavation of war remains that has been underway in Cheorwon, Gangwondo Province since September last year. They include items such as guns, helmets, belts, water canteens, spoons and buttons.
