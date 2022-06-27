DP CONCERNED OVER YOON'S VISIT News Today 입력 2022.06.27 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The interim leader of the Democratic Party expressed concerns about President Yoon Suk-yeol’s plan to attend a NATO summit. Woo Sang-ho said that unlike other international organizations, NATO is a military alliance and Yoon’s attendance at its summit could indicate a South Korea returning to a Cold War era and even accepting military conflicts with China and Russia. The main opposition leader then hoped that the president would make prudent remarks and acts at the summit for the sake of national interest.

