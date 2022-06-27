NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.27 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says its advisory group of pharmaceutical experts has recommended approving South Korea's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by SK Bioscience. The ministry’s Central Pharmaceutical Review Committee decided at a latest meeting that the home grown vaccine candidate is ready for approval in terms of safety and efficacy. Known as SKYCovione, the candidate was proven to be over two times more effective than AstraZeneca vaccines.

The Financial Supervisory Service says it began an on-site inspection on Woori Bank last Thursday for allegations of abnormal foreign currency transactions. The inspection came after the bank reported to the financial watchdog last week about unusual foreign currency dealings worth 800 billion won, which took place at its branch in Seoul. A Woori Bank official explained that the report was made in accordance with laws against suspicious financial transactions and so far, there are no indications of bank employees’ involvement in illegal activities.

