AI TO RESOLVE SHORTAGE OF NURSES

[Anchor Lead]



Finding nurses to take care of the sick has become extremely difficult after the pandemic because of rising fees and labor shortages. Even those who absolutely need nurses cannot find them on time. An artificial intelligence system could soon replace them.



[Pkg]



A ward in a nursing hospital. Small cameras installed in the ceiling above each bed observe the patients. They detect the movements of patients' joints and notify the staff when a patient is likely to fall from his or her bed.



[Soundbite] (Nurse) : "Is everything okay?"



This AI system was introduced on a pilot basis to cope with the surging nursing costs, which are burdensome both to patients and hospitals.



[Soundbite] Noh Dong-hoon(Director of nursing hospital) : "Individual nurses now charge up to 150,000 won a day for their services, as supply remains low. We wanted to make nursing more efficient."



Nursing fees have risen more than 7 percent in just a year, as finding nurses has become extremely difficult after the pandemic. With few nurses available, it's especially hard to find them for critically ill patients.



[Soundbite] Park Si-young(Caregiver Citizen Solidarity) : "When patients' symptoms are severe, nurses quit after just one day. Finding nurses in provincial areas is especially hard these days."



The problem is particularly serious at nursing hospitals, where caretaking is a heavy burden.



[Soundbite] Prof. Myung Sun-gu(Korea Univ. School of Law) : "Nurses' working conditions need to be improved. But that implies higher fees. Related people need to discuss the matter."



The government has promised that finding nurses will no longer be an issue, but the posts of those in charge have long been vacant and social discussions over this issue have been stalled.

