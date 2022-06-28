기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The prosecution on Tuesday will decide whether to suspend the prison sentence former President Lee Myung-bak is serving for corruption. Lee is currently hospitalized at Seoul National University Hospital due to ill health. The Suwon District Prosecutors Office held a deliberation committee meeting and a decision is expected later in the evening. The former president filed a petition early this month requesting a suspension of his sentence, citing his deteriorating health.
- PROSECUTION TO DECIDE ON RELEASING LEE
- 입력 2022-06-28 15:22:54
- 수정2022-06-28 16:45:42
[Anchor Lead]
