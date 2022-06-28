기사 본문 영역

PROSECUTION TO DECIDE ON RELEASING LEE
입력 2022.06.28 (15:22) 수정 2022.06.28 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution on Tuesday will decide whether to suspend the prison sentence former President Lee Myung-bak is serving for corruption. Lee is currently hospitalized at Seoul National University Hospital due to ill health. The Suwon District Prosecutors Office held a deliberation committee meeting and a decision is expected later in the evening. The former president filed a petition early this month requesting a suspension of his sentence, citing his deteriorating health.
