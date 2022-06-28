PROSECUTION TO DECIDE ON RELEASING LEE News Today 입력 2022.06.28 (15:22) 수정 2022.06.28 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution on Tuesday will decide whether to suspend the prison sentence former President Lee Myung-bak is serving for corruption. Lee is currently hospitalized at Seoul National University Hospital due to ill health. The Suwon District Prosecutors Office held a deliberation committee meeting and a decision is expected later in the evening. The former president filed a petition early this month requesting a suspension of his sentence, citing his deteriorating health.

PROSECUTION TO DECIDE ON RELEASING LEE

입력 2022-06-28 15:22:54 수정 2022-06-28 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



