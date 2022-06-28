CEO INDICTED FOR SERIOUS ACCIDENT News Today 입력 2022.06.28 (15:22) 수정 2022.06.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A company CEO has been indicted for the first time since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect. The business owner is facing charges in connection with the mass poisoning of 16 workers in Changwon back in February. Prosecutors believe the CEO failed to take safety measures to protect workers.



[Pkg]



Back in February, 16 workers at a firm producing air-conditioner components in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, were diagnosed with acute liver poisoning. The company used sterilizers for industrial use. They were exposed to the toxic material trichloromethane contained in the sterilizer. The amount was six times above the permissible level.



[Soundbite] Park Deok-mook(Busan Regional Office of Employment and Labor (Feb.)) : "There were no local exhaust ventilation devices required by the Occupational Safety and Health Act. They are being installed now."



Prosecutors have indicted the firm's CEO without detention for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. It's the first indictment of a business owner since the law took effect in January this year. Prosecutors believe the CEO failed to implement most of the nine health and safety measures stipulated by the law to eliminate workplace hazards. However, prosecutors reached a different conclusion on a similar industrial accident. It was an acute poisoning case at an auto parts manufacturing company in Gimhae, where 13 workers were exposed to the same toxin. The prosecutors acquitted the company's CEO of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. They said that unlike the firm in Changwon, the auto parts maker had safety measures in place, although its exhaust ventilation system was insufficient.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hyung(Changwon Dist. Prosecutors' Office) : "The key to this case was whether the business owner devised, funded and tried to implement measures to improve workplace safety."



Prosecutors, meanwhile, have arrested the CEO of the company that produced and supplied the toxic sterilizer product to the two firms.

CEO INDICTED FOR SERIOUS ACCIDENT

입력 2022-06-28 15:22:54 수정 2022-06-28 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A company CEO has been indicted for the first time since the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect. The business owner is facing charges in connection with the mass poisoning of 16 workers in Changwon back in February. Prosecutors believe the CEO failed to take safety measures to protect workers.



[Pkg]



Back in February, 16 workers at a firm producing air-conditioner components in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, were diagnosed with acute liver poisoning. The company used sterilizers for industrial use. They were exposed to the toxic material trichloromethane contained in the sterilizer. The amount was six times above the permissible level.



[Soundbite] Park Deok-mook(Busan Regional Office of Employment and Labor (Feb.)) : "There were no local exhaust ventilation devices required by the Occupational Safety and Health Act. They are being installed now."



Prosecutors have indicted the firm's CEO without detention for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. It's the first indictment of a business owner since the law took effect in January this year. Prosecutors believe the CEO failed to implement most of the nine health and safety measures stipulated by the law to eliminate workplace hazards. However, prosecutors reached a different conclusion on a similar industrial accident. It was an acute poisoning case at an auto parts manufacturing company in Gimhae, where 13 workers were exposed to the same toxin. The prosecutors acquitted the company's CEO of violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. They said that unlike the firm in Changwon, the auto parts maker had safety measures in place, although its exhaust ventilation system was insufficient.



[Soundbite] Lee Seung-hyung(Changwon Dist. Prosecutors' Office) : "The key to this case was whether the business owner devised, funded and tried to implement measures to improve workplace safety."



Prosecutors, meanwhile, have arrested the CEO of the company that produced and supplied the toxic sterilizer product to the two firms.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

