MONKEYPOX VACCINE FOR MEDICAL WORKERS News Today 입력 2022.06.28 (15:22) 수정 2022.06.28 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the first monkeypox cases reported in South Korea, health authorities are raising their guard against more infections. Vaccinations have also begun for medical workers who will treat monkeypox patients.



[Pkg]



When administering monkeypox vaccines, special needles are used, instead of syringes. The needles’ tips are rubbed with the monkeypox virus and pierced into the skin 15 times. Through this subcutaneous method, the virus is injected under the skin and antibodies are created. Vaccine recipients must refrain from touching the wounds until blisters are formed and then gone a week later. Medical workers volunteered to receive the vaccine in preparation for treating monkeypox patients anytime.



[Soundbite] Lee Han-na(Nurse, NMC Infectious Disease Ward) : "I was scared at first, since I was told that I had to be stabbed with the needle 15 times. But it was not as painful as expected. Now I am well. I decided to receive the vaccine, since I have to contact patients directly."



Twenty medical staffers have so far received the second-generation smallpox vaccine, which is expected to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox. South Korea also has a reserve of 35 million doses. The vaccine also is effective for those who receive it after an exposure to the virus. However, there are also concerns about the possible side effects.



[Soundbite] Kim Yon-jae(Head, NMC Infectious Disease Response Team) : "It is a live vaccine. So it can cause the disease to those with weaker immunity. Those with relatively weak immunity are advised against receiving the vaccine."



The government is accelerating its efforts to introduce a third-generation vaccine, which is administered in a simpler way and with decreased chances of undesirable side effects. However, the government will unlikely push for a nationwide vaccination campaign this time, like the one brought forward against the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jae-hyun(Doctor, NMC Infectious Disease Clinic) : "Currently, it is enough that only a minimum number of essential medical workers receive the vaccine. There are little problems for those who don't come into close contact with monkeypox patients."



The government plans to allow medical workers to immediately identify patients who return from countries where monkeypox is more commonly found.

MONKEYPOX VACCINE FOR MEDICAL WORKERS

입력 2022-06-28 15:22:54 수정 2022-06-28 16:45:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the first monkeypox cases reported in South Korea, health authorities are raising their guard against more infections. Vaccinations have also begun for medical workers who will treat monkeypox patients.



[Pkg]



When administering monkeypox vaccines, special needles are used, instead of syringes. The needles’ tips are rubbed with the monkeypox virus and pierced into the skin 15 times. Through this subcutaneous method, the virus is injected under the skin and antibodies are created. Vaccine recipients must refrain from touching the wounds until blisters are formed and then gone a week later. Medical workers volunteered to receive the vaccine in preparation for treating monkeypox patients anytime.



[Soundbite] Lee Han-na(Nurse, NMC Infectious Disease Ward) : "I was scared at first, since I was told that I had to be stabbed with the needle 15 times. But it was not as painful as expected. Now I am well. I decided to receive the vaccine, since I have to contact patients directly."



Twenty medical staffers have so far received the second-generation smallpox vaccine, which is expected to be about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox. South Korea also has a reserve of 35 million doses. The vaccine also is effective for those who receive it after an exposure to the virus. However, there are also concerns about the possible side effects.



[Soundbite] Kim Yon-jae(Head, NMC Infectious Disease Response Team) : "It is a live vaccine. So it can cause the disease to those with weaker immunity. Those with relatively weak immunity are advised against receiving the vaccine."



The government is accelerating its efforts to introduce a third-generation vaccine, which is administered in a simpler way and with decreased chances of undesirable side effects. However, the government will unlikely push for a nationwide vaccination campaign this time, like the one brought forward against the COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite] Jeon Jae-hyun(Doctor, NMC Infectious Disease Clinic) : "Currently, it is enough that only a minimum number of essential medical workers receive the vaccine. There are little problems for those who don't come into close contact with monkeypox patients."



The government plans to allow medical workers to immediately identify patients who return from countries where monkeypox is more commonly found.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

