YOON ARRIVES IN MADRID FOR NATO SUMMIT News Today 입력 2022.06.28

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has arrived in Madrid to attend a NATO summit. Starting with a summit with his Australian counterpart, Yoon will have a busy schedule during the five-day stay.



[Pkg]



Having chosen to make his international diplomatic debut at a NATO summit, President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in the Spanish capital early Tuesday morning, Korea time. After receiving warm greetings from Korean expatriates, Yoon headed to his hotel. He will begin his schedule later Tuesday, local time. He will hold a bilateral summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders are expected to discuss economic and security issues, including North Korea and its nuclear threat. Yoon will also ask the Australian prime minister to support South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 EXPO in Busan. The president is also scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They will discuss measures to establish a comprehensive system for security cooperation with NATO members amid unstable geopolitical issues. In particular, Yoon is expected to seek NATO’s support in tackling nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. Seoul plans to open a diplomatic mission at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Yoon and his wife will attend a welcome dinner hosted by Spain's King Felipe VI, Tuesday, local time. At the dinner, the president will meet global leaders, such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. Yoon may also cross paths with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. However, it is unlikely the two leaders will have a brief meeting during the dinner. Yoon is scheduled to hold ten bilateral or multilateral summits on the sidelines of the NATO gathering. During his five-day stay, Yoon will have to undertake a tough task of addressing economy and security while pursuing balanced diplomacy in consideration of China and Russia.

입력 2022-06-28 15:22:54

