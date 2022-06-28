기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Korean Air announced Tuesday it will increase flights for the summer vacation season and seek to restore seat capacity on international flights to 50% of pre-pandemic levels by September. Under the plan, from next month, the Incheon-New York route will be increased to 12 flights a week and those connecting Incheon to Washington DC and Honolulu, Hawaii will go up to 7 times a week. European routes will also be reinforced with more flights to Paris and Frankfurt. Korean Air added that starting in July, inflight services such as food and beverage and giving out blankets will be expanded to the same level as before the pandemic.
- KOREAN AIR TO INCREASE FLIGHTS
