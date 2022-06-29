기사 본문 영역

CHINA ON YOON'S NATO SUMMIT ATTENDANCE
입력 2022.06.29 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

China says President Yoon's participation in the NATO summit will only worsen Seoul-Beijing relations. The Chinese government also blasted NATO for listing China as a "challenge."

[Pkg]

Regarding President Yoon's participation in the NATO summit, China's state-run newspaper Global Times says it will undermine the diplomatic independence of the Asian region and undermine relations with China. The newspaper even warns that "Seoul's relations with Beijing will be more complicated if the Yoon administration gradually loses its diplomatic independence by relying on the US." The Global Times wrote that Washington is looking to promote the Asia-Pacific expansion of NATO through its talks with Seoul and Tokyo, and that will only create tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

[Soundbite] Prof. Moon Il-hyun(China Univ. of Political Science and Law) : "China says the U.S. is trying to form an Asian version of NATO to pressure Beijing and warns it will respond to protect its security."

Regarding NATO's move to label China as a systemic challenge, China's foreign ministry said the nation's growth is an opportunity for the entire world, not a challenge to anyone.

[Soundbite] Zhao Lijian(Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson (June 28)) : "NATO must do away with its cold-war mentality and stop playing the zero-sum game. It must not attempt to create chaos in Asia and other parts of the world, like it did in Europe."

South Korea's foreign ministry says Yoon's participation in the NATO summit is not intended to ostracize or oppose certain countries or regions.
