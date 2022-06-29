LEE GRANTED 3-MONTH RELEASE News Today 입력 2022.06.29 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Lee Myung-bak was granted a three-month release from prison over health concerns on Tuesday. He served less than three years of a 17-year jail term on charges of corruption.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors granted former President Lee Myung-bak a temporary release from prison. His sentence is suspended for three months. The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office held a review meeting with medical experts and acknowledged the risk of serious deterioration in his health if he stays in prison longer. Prosecutors accepted Lee’s request for a stay of his sentence, which was submitted early this month over worsening health problems. The 80-year-old has been staying at Seoul National University Hospital since last week to receive medical attention for diabetes and bronchitis. Lee’s side welcomed the prosecutors’ decision, saying that it’s good news for the aged and ill former president. He will decide when to leave the hospital based on the medical staff’s opinions. Unlike pardons, the suspension of sentence is not extended when the reasons are no longer valid. In that case, the former leader could be sent back to prison at the end of the temporary release. If he asks for an extension, prosecutors will have to hold a review meeting again to make a decision. However, observers say Lee might be on a list of convicts to be pardoned on this year’s National Liberation Day. The top office is yet to announce any stances regarding the expected special pardon. But the Democratic Party has already voiced opposition to such developments. The ex-president was first jailed in 2018 on charges of embezzlement and bribery. Later, he was released on bail and then taken back into custody repeatedly. So far, Lee has served two years and seven months of the 17-year sentence delivered by the Supreme Court.

