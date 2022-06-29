NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.06.29 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Unification Ministry says North Korea has not been giving a response to a monsoon season-related notice it sent yesterday. In the message delivered via a cross-border military communication line, the ministry asked the North to give advance notices if it discharges water from its dams. It also told Pyongyang of its plan to send notices calling for measures to prevent flood damage in the border area. North Korea’s weather agency issued a heavy rain warning for most areas, which will be in effect until this Friday.

Tiny cube satellites will be separated from the recently launched Nuri space rocket’s performance verification satellite starting today. Developed by domestic college students for two years, the four subminiature satellites will be discharged one after another every two days and perform its missions of observing atmospheric conditions and Baekdu Mountain as well as monitoring fine dust levels.

The Korea Airports Corporation says the route between Seoul and Tokyo reopened this morning, as an Asiana Airlines flight left Gimpo Airport for Haneda at 8:40. Four airline companies from both sides will operate eight flights a week. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gimpo-Haneda route was one of the most profitable routes and used by over two million travelers in 2019. During the peak season, nearly 98 percent of flight seats were booked and occupied.

