WOO TRAINS FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

[Anchor Lead]



South Korean athlete Woo Sang-hyeok, who specializes in high jump, is training hard these days. He says his fans' support is the best encouragement for him. Woo is determined to write a new chapter at the World Championships.



[Pkg]



Woo Sang-hyeok moves pebbles with his feet one by one. This unusual exercise will help maximize the strength of his toes when jumping off the ground.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-hyeok(Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps) : "Training my toes and balance is the most important thing. I can do this even while eating."



Woo has cut his 20-meter approach run record by nearly 0.1 seconds to further raise speed, which is one of his advantages. He's also practicing moves that help him overcome strong resistance to display maximum strength when soaring. Since the moment he won bronze at the World Junior Championships in 2014, Woo has been training hard to reach his goal of winning the World Championships to be held in the same place.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-hyeok(Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps) : "I knew the 2022 World Athletics Championships would be held in the U.S. I went there as a promising candidate. I had no idea it would turn out that way."



Woo says when he hears his fans cheer, the bar appears lower to him.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-hyeok(Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps) : "When I receive energy from the magnificent stadiums and spectators, the bar feels low to me."



Woo is to leave for the U.S. on Thursday to receive two training sessions and prepare for a historic moment.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-hyeok(Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps) : "I'll do my best to prepare well. Don't miss that historic moment."

