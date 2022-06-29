CANINE PATROL SQUAD News Today 입력 2022.06.29 (14:58) 수정 2022.06.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Over ten million people in the country are said to be pet owners, and we see them everywhere these days walking their animals. But have you heard about a canine patrol squad that keeps your neighborhood safe? The idea has caught on, drawing positive response and this ‘pet patrol’ will be expanded to six Seoul districts. Take a look.



[Pkg]



Kim Shi-eun has adopted and is raising an abandoned dog. When she spots furniture illegally dumped on the street, she takes photos and files a report.



[Soundbite] "This can fall down if the wind blows. (You’re right.) I’ll file a report right away."



Twice a day, Kim goes around the neighborhood with her pet to carry out a thorough inspection.



[Soundbite] Kim Shi-eun(Canine patrol squad) : "I walk my dog anyways. If that time can serve another purpose, that would be better. The residents also welcome what we do."



There are 64 such canine patrol teams operating on a trial run in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu district. In the past 2 months, they have reported 87 cases of neighborhood issues such as drunken people and property damage.



[Soundbite] Son Ga-hyeon(Canine patrol squad) : "Recently I found someone drunk walking on the road and alerted authorities. I may have prevented a dangerous situation from occurring. It felt good."



The patrol operation has drawn great response from the locals as it contributes to preventing crime and safety accidents. Next month, the city government will recruit an additional 250 teams to operate in 5 Seoul districts. The canine squads are selected through training so they can serve as the neighborhood watch.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-jun(Autonomous police committee, Seoul) : "The citizen-participatory policy helped create a community culture of keeping public order."



There are plans to open an exclusive school to assist the participation of pet dog owners.

