[Anchor Lead]
North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency has strongly denounced the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to keep the country on its list of "high-risk" jurisdictions. The North accused the global anti-money laundering body of following the U.S.‘ hostile policy against it. The North Korean news outlet said it was a disgraceful act for the international organization, which should have remained neutral. The KCNA claimed that North Korea has nothing to do with money laundering and terrorist financing.
- N. KOREA DENOUNCES FATF’S DECISION
- 입력 2022-06-30 14:55:26
- 수정2022-06-30 16:46:02
