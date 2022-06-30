기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA DENOUNCES FATF’S DECISION
입력 2022.06.30 (14:55) 수정 2022.06.30 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency has strongly denounced the Financial Action Task Force’s decision to keep the country on its list of "high-risk" jurisdictions. The North accused the global anti-money laundering body of following the U.S.‘ hostile policy against it. The North Korean news outlet said it was a disgraceful act for the international organization, which should have remained neutral. The KCNA claimed that North Korea has nothing to do with money laundering and terrorist financing.
