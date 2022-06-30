기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HAN DONG-HOON ARRIVES IN U.S.
입력 2022.06.30 (14:55) 수정 2022.06.30 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrived in Washington for a eight-day visit. He said in a meeting with reporters at the airport that cooperation between justice ministers is crucial in the two countries’ relations. The minister then explained he chose the U.S. as the first country to visit since taking office in order to consolidate the cooperative relations further. Regarding a scheduled visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Han said he plans to learn more from the U.S. law enforcement agency and discuss details of joint tasks.
  • HAN DONG-HOON ARRIVES IN U.S.
    • 입력 2022-06-30 14:55:26
    • 수정2022-06-30 16:46:02
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrived in Washington for a eight-day visit. He said in a meeting with reporters at the airport that cooperation between justice ministers is crucial in the two countries’ relations. The minister then explained he chose the U.S. as the first country to visit since taking office in order to consolidate the cooperative relations further. Regarding a scheduled visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Han said he plans to learn more from the U.S. law enforcement agency and discuss details of joint tasks.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!