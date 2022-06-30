기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrived in Washington for a eight-day visit. He said in a meeting with reporters at the airport that cooperation between justice ministers is crucial in the two countries’ relations. The minister then explained he chose the U.S. as the first country to visit since taking office in order to consolidate the cooperative relations further. Regarding a scheduled visit to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Han said he plans to learn more from the U.S. law enforcement agency and discuss details of joint tasks.
- HAN DONG-HOON ARRIVES IN U.S.
