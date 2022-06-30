DOMESTIC COVID-19 VACCINE APPROVED News Today 입력 2022.06.30 (14:55) 수정 2022.06.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea has been on a noticeable decline but changes are now being detected. New infections have bounced back to over 10-thousand and the virus reproduction rate has climbed above one.Authorities believe the indicators signal the outbreak is again spreading. Also the government has approved the first domestically produced Covid vaccine.



[Pkg]



On Wednesday, South Korea reported some 10-thousand-400 new COVID-19 cases, reaching a five-digit figure for the first time in 20 days. Cases from overseas also hit a five-month high. The reproduction rate or the number of infections caused by a single patient also surpassed one.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-il(Central Disaster & Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "The reproduction rate which fell to 0.7 in late Apr. has climbed to 1.0. A figure over 1 means the virus is spreading again."



Indoor summer activities, increased movement and falling immunity are seen as key contributing factors.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "It’s not yet considered a resurgence. We predict small-scale increases to continue and that current numbers signal that trend."



Amid growing concerns, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety authorized the use of the first locally developed COVID-19 vaccine, made by SK bioscience, named SKYCovione. Following mass production and certification procedures, the vaccine will be commercialized. For now, SKYCovione will be administered only to the unvaccinated. But through more clinical testing, it is likely to be used as boosters for the double jabbed.



[Soundbite] Oh Yu-kyoung(Minister of Food and Drug Safety) : "Korea now owns a locally produced COVID-19 treatment and vaccine and has built a system that enables a preemptive response to future infectious diseases."



Unlike mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer, the Korean vaccine can be distributed and stored more easily thanks to different refrigeration requirements.

