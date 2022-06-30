MANDATORY SWIMMING CLASSES FOR STUDENTS News Today 입력 2022.06.30 (14:55) 수정 2022.06.30 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ever since the Sewol ferry disaster, it’s become mandatory for students of some elementary grades in Gyeonggido Province to learn survival swimming. In the past 2 years, students only learned by text and actual classes could not take place due to the pandemic. But now swimming sessions have resumed.



[Pkg]



Elementary school students are learning how to float on water as they clutch on to their life vests. They also learn how to drift by linking their arms together, laying on their backs, floating and drifting collectively. This is a survival swimming class where students are taught to minimize using their strength when they accidentally fall into the waters and are left to await for rescue.



[Soundbite] Lee Han-jun(3rd grade, Wadong Elementary School, Paju) : "I will apply what I learned today in a contingency situation. (Will you survive?) Yes."



In case there is no life vest available, the children are taught to hold an object such as a water bottle, lying on the water face-up, or reaching out their arms to hold onto something and slowly moving forward. Gyeonggi-do provincial authorities instituted the survival swimming classes in 2017 following the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster. But actual classes could not take place in the past 2 years. Six out of ten swimming lessons needs to be held at the pool. But due to the pandemic, all ten classes took place in the classroom instead. With pool lessons implemented only recently, many students did not feel comfortable wearing a life vest or were afraid of evening jumping into the water.



[Soundbite] Jang Nam-hyeok(Paju Office of Education) : "Learning at the pool is most effective. Students and parents have been disappointed classes could not take place until now."



The swim classes are for third and fourth grade students at some 13-hundred elementary schools in Gyeonggi-do Province. The province together with cities and counties each shoulder half of related costs needed for the training. This year, a budget of 23 billion won will be required.

