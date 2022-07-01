PROTECTING STATUE OF PEACE IN GERMANY News Today 입력 2022.07.01 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Peace Monument in Berlin was on the verge of being removed when members of conservative groups flew all the way to Germany to stage a rally. German citizens who have managed to protect the monument so far say they were shocked by the false accusations made by the protests. They want the monument to stay in Berlin for good.



[Pkg]



The Statue of Peace in Berlin is covered for protection. It's being protected from Korean conservative groups that staged a rally on June 26 to demand its removal. A Korean civic group in that country and German citizens joined hands to protect the monument.



[Soundbite] Sophia(Berlin Resident) : "It's horrible. The wartime sex slavery victims endured a lot of suffering and violence. It's sad to see them being faced with even more suffering because of this."



This woman joined the rally to promote peace using Japanese paper folding art. She says it's hard to comprehend why an historic fact recognized even by the Japanese government through the Kono Statement is being denied.



[Soundbite] Yumiko Ishiyama(Berlin Resident) : "It's preposterous to see them come all the way to Berlin to demand the statue's removal. We're here to protect it."



A permit for extending the installation of the Statue of Peace in Berlin for a year was obtained in 2021. Local civic groups are strongly demanding that the monument stay in the city for good, but the Mitte District Office, which oversees this area, is postponing the decision.



[Soundbite] Han Jung-hwa(Director, Korea Verband) : "I hope the Mitte District will reach a decision soon to dash the Japanese government's misguided hopes."



The monument's installation period is set to expire in late September, but that can change. The Mitte District Council recently passed a resolution on preserving the Statue of Peace in Berlin.

