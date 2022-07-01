CRAFT BEER MADE WITH SEAWEED News Today 입력 2022.07.01 (15:05) 수정 2022.07.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has begun producing craft beer from seaweed gathered by women-divers. The recipe for the beer is now ready, and efforts are underway to develop a beer brand in a joint hand with a craft beer manufacturer.



[Pkg]



Powdered brown seaweed is mixed with industrial alcohol. Impurities and residue are removed using a centrifuge. Then concentrated seaweed is extracted through another round of heating and alcohol separation. The extract is added to the craft beer manufacturing process to produce the seaweed beer.



[Soundbite] Kim Myung-wook(Yeongdeok LOHAS Marine Food Industry Research Center) : "Using seaweed in beer is meaningful because it's rich in minerals and vitamins. We can also promote it as part of our Gyeongbuk Haenyeo Kitchen project."



A local craft beer manufacturer will develop beer in line with consumer taste and the latest industry trends in cooperation with the local government.



[Soundbite] Moon Jun-ki(CEO of craft beer company) : "Our goal is to make seaweed beer a must-try for tourists visiting the east coast."



The government of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will develop a flagship beer brand, register its trademark and showcase the product at beer festivals to amp up PR and marketing.



[Soundbite] Kim Nam-il(Gyeongsangbuk-do Provincial Gov’t) : "We want to create a model of new, sustainable fishing villages on the east coast to attract young urban residents through industrialization."



Brown seaweed gathered by some 1,300 women-divers, known as the haenyeos, from Gyeongsangbuk-do Province accounts for 53 percent of naturally grown seaweed in Korea. It is also well-known for its properties to improve women's health after childbearing and helping with weight loss. Seaweed is now the main ingredient of high-end beer developed to publicize the pristine environment of the East Sea.

입력 2022-07-01

