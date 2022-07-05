ELECTRICITY DEMAND HITS ALL-TIME HIGH News Today 입력 2022.07.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



It's still early July, but the weather in Korea is already unbearable because of the soaring temperatures and humidity. Electricity demand hit an all-time high for the month of June this year.



[Pkg]



An entire apartment complex is shrouded in darkness because of a sudden blackout on a weekend evening. Some 500 households had to spend the night in scorching heat without air-conditioning. Power outages are frequent these days as electricity use is soaring. This is because the summer hot spells hit the nation earlier than in previous years. In Seoul, the first tropical night of the year was recorded on June 26, the first tropical night of June on record. As a result, demand for electricity hit an all-time high for the month of June. Last month, the median maximum power stood at 71,805 MW, an increase of more than 4 percent from June of 2021 and the highest level for the month of June since 2005. It was also the first time, that the number exceeded 70,000MW in the month of June. An increase in median maximum power implies demand for electricity is soaring. Demand for electricity has surged amid the sweltering weather and the decline in COVID-19 cases. But, the real problem lies ahead. Demand for electricity is predicted to peak in the second week of August. But, power reserves are expected to hit the lowest level in five years. The reserve margin, an indicator of the actual amount of standby electricity, recorded about 9 percent on June 23, the lowest this year.



[Soundbite] Kang Kam-chan(Trade ministry) : "We will try our best to ensure stable power supply by providing 9.2 GW of electricity reserves in phases through voluntary power conservation, pilot operation of new equipment, and higher output of power generators."



The government will set a summer season power supply countermeasure period through Sept. 8 and establish an electricity supply situation room.

