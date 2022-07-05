OVERCOMING JAPAN’S EXPORT RESTRICTIONS News Today 입력 2022.07.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.05 (16:48)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Japan imposed export restrictions on semiconductor materials to Korea three years ago. It was the Japanese government's retaliation for a Korean court ruling ordering compensation for Korean victims of forced wartime labor. Korean firms managed to alleviate some of the struggle by reducing their dependence on Japanese suppliers. But there is still some ways to go.



[Pkg]



Three years ago, the Japanese government imposed restrictions on semiconductor materials exported to Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoshihide Suga(Then-Chief Cabinet Secretary(July 2019)) : "We were compelled to enforce this measure because Korea failed to present satisfactory solutions to the forced labor issue by the G20 Summit."



It was Japan's retaliation for a Korean court's ruling that ordered compensations for the Korean victims of forced wartime labor. The Korean government filed a suit against Japan with the World Trade Organization. Korean firms worked on becoming self-sufficient in materials, components and equipment with high dependency on Japan. The import amount of Japanese hydrogen fluoride over the past three years, up until May, fell to less than one-fifth of the amount immediately before the export restriction. The dependence on Japan for EUV photoresist, a key material for chips, fell from more than 90% before the restriction to lower than 50%. Korea's independence in materials, parts and equipment has been achieved to a degree. But Japan hasn't lifted any of the restrictions. Meanwhile, a Japanese business delegation visiting Korea met with President Yoon Suk-yeol. He said the two countries should combine their strengths and wisdom to forge a future-oriented partnership. Earlier, business leaders of Korea and Japan met for the first time in three years and adopted a joint declaration that vowed to inherit the spirit of a 1998 Kim Dae-jung and Keizo Obuchi Declaration aimed at improving bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] Huh Chang-soo(Chair, Federation of Korean Industries) : "We hope that a Korea-Japan summit would take place soon so that all economicissues, including the removal of export restrictions and resumption of a bilateral currency swap accord, would be resolved."



The two countries appear to be ready to engage in more exchanges, judging from the recent reopening of the Gimpo-Haneda air route. But some Koreans are calling for Japan's sincere apology first.

OVERCOMING JAPAN’S EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

입력 2022-07-05 15:04:39 수정 2022-07-05 16:48:13 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Japan imposed export restrictions on semiconductor materials to Korea three years ago. It was the Japanese government's retaliation for a Korean court ruling ordering compensation for Korean victims of forced wartime labor. Korean firms managed to alleviate some of the struggle by reducing their dependence on Japanese suppliers. But there is still some ways to go.



[Pkg]



Three years ago, the Japanese government imposed restrictions on semiconductor materials exported to Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoshihide Suga(Then-Chief Cabinet Secretary(July 2019)) : "We were compelled to enforce this measure because Korea failed to present satisfactory solutions to the forced labor issue by the G20 Summit."



It was Japan's retaliation for a Korean court's ruling that ordered compensations for the Korean victims of forced wartime labor. The Korean government filed a suit against Japan with the World Trade Organization. Korean firms worked on becoming self-sufficient in materials, components and equipment with high dependency on Japan. The import amount of Japanese hydrogen fluoride over the past three years, up until May, fell to less than one-fifth of the amount immediately before the export restriction. The dependence on Japan for EUV photoresist, a key material for chips, fell from more than 90% before the restriction to lower than 50%. Korea's independence in materials, parts and equipment has been achieved to a degree. But Japan hasn't lifted any of the restrictions. Meanwhile, a Japanese business delegation visiting Korea met with President Yoon Suk-yeol. He said the two countries should combine their strengths and wisdom to forge a future-oriented partnership. Earlier, business leaders of Korea and Japan met for the first time in three years and adopted a joint declaration that vowed to inherit the spirit of a 1998 Kim Dae-jung and Keizo Obuchi Declaration aimed at improving bilateral relations.



[Soundbite] Huh Chang-soo(Chair, Federation of Korean Industries) : "We hope that a Korea-Japan summit would take place soon so that all economicissues, including the removal of export restrictions and resumption of a bilateral currency swap accord, would be resolved."



The two countries appear to be ready to engage in more exchanges, judging from the recent reopening of the Gimpo-Haneda air route. But some Koreans are calling for Japan's sincere apology first.