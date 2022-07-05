K-POP WORLD FESTIVAL AUDITIONS RESUME News Today 입력 2022.07.05 (15:04) 수정 2022.07.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop has returned to Berlin. The K-pop World Festival auditions resumed for the first time since the event was suspended because of the pandemic three years ago. Participants showed off quality performances and K-pop fans enjoyed the long-awaited festivity.



[Pkg]



Only moments before their performance is to begin, these dancers try to calm their nerves behind the stage. Some participants check their dance routines one last time outside the venue.



[Soundbite] Amity X(Berlin audition participant) : "We were excited and nervous, but we enjoyed the preparation and look forward to the competition. Yes, we're happy!"



Up on the stage, they showcase everything they have worked so hard on. Fans packing the seats cheer on the contestants as if they're at a K-pop concert. Forty-six teams of 130 contestants came from all over Germany to compete in the audition. All 300-plus seats for spectators were sold out a week ago. The participants presented such quality performances that it was hard to tell who came out on top. The top three teams will be recommended to enter in the final rounds to be held in Korea this September.



[Soundbite] Yukio(Berlin audition winning team) : "We discovered our love of performing through K-POP. We will love K-POP and keep listening to it and let the world know about it."



[Soundbite] "I love you!"



Next to the audition venue, there was a space for cultural experience programs such as a chance to dress up in hanbok or play Korean traditional instruments.



[Soundbite] Moon Seon-hye(Korean Cultural Center in Germany) : "We will provide more programs so that Germans could learn more about not only K-POP but also Korean culture."



Participants say that they were glad just to be on stage. This audition was a festivity that highlighted that overall enthusiasm for K-pop is still alive and well.

