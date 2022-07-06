DISPUTE OVER YOON’S PERSONNEL CHOICES News Today 입력 2022.07.06 (14:56) 수정 2022.07.06 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There has been controversy over President Yoon Suk-yeol's personnel choices with the former health minister nominee allegedly having violated the political funds act. The education minister nominee was found to have a DUI record. President Yoon has lashed out at such criticism, arguing his picks are far better than those appointed under the previous administration. Whenever controversy rises, Yoon appears to resort to the rational of "things are better now compared to the previous government." But such response is viewed negatively not only by the opposition but also within the ruling party.



[Pkg]



Reporters ask President Yoon about his disputed personnel appointments. This includes his health minister nominee who has now stepped down over alleged political fund law violations. The trade watchdog chief nominee has also been mired in controversy due to inappropriate sexual remarks.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Have you seen such fine talent among minister nominees of previous administrations? Compare the qualifications yourself."



Yoon gave a similar response just two days ago and also early last month when at the time he was confronted about the high percentage of former prosecutors being named to government posts. Compared to the Moon administration, Yoon argues his picks are better qualified in expertise and morality. When appointing Park Soon-ae as education minister, Yoon used the expression that she had been 'attacked.' Park holds a DUI record and is also accused of power abuse.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "The appointment came late. You went through attacks by the media and opposition party. I hope you carry on well."



The Democratic Party and Justice Party have slammed Yoon's remarks as an irresponsible excuse and outdated sophistry far removed from public sentiment.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, DP Emergency Committee) : "President Yoon himself also served under the former administration. Isn't this self-contradiction or self-criticism?"



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-young(Justice Party spokesperson) : "Stop blaming the former gov't and look into your own administration."



Some within the ruling party also raised concern. They said such reaction by the president can silence the DP but does not fulfill the public's request for electing Yoon, which was not to repeat the past. In an effort to address the controversy, the presidential office said it is listening to various criticisms regarding personnel appointments, including calls to scrutinize the candidate vetting system.

DISPUTE OVER YOON’S PERSONNEL CHOICES

입력 2022-07-06 14:56:35 수정 2022-07-06 16:46:37 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There has been controversy over President Yoon Suk-yeol's personnel choices with the former health minister nominee allegedly having violated the political funds act. The education minister nominee was found to have a DUI record. President Yoon has lashed out at such criticism, arguing his picks are far better than those appointed under the previous administration. Whenever controversy rises, Yoon appears to resort to the rational of "things are better now compared to the previous government." But such response is viewed negatively not only by the opposition but also within the ruling party.



[Pkg]



Reporters ask President Yoon about his disputed personnel appointments. This includes his health minister nominee who has now stepped down over alleged political fund law violations. The trade watchdog chief nominee has also been mired in controversy due to inappropriate sexual remarks.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Have you seen such fine talent among minister nominees of previous administrations? Compare the qualifications yourself."



Yoon gave a similar response just two days ago and also early last month when at the time he was confronted about the high percentage of former prosecutors being named to government posts. Compared to the Moon administration, Yoon argues his picks are better qualified in expertise and morality. When appointing Park Soon-ae as education minister, Yoon used the expression that she had been 'attacked.' Park holds a DUI record and is also accused of power abuse.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "The appointment came late. You went through attacks by the media and opposition party. I hope you carry on well."



The Democratic Party and Justice Party have slammed Yoon's remarks as an irresponsible excuse and outdated sophistry far removed from public sentiment.



[Soundbite] Woo Sang-ho(Chair, DP Emergency Committee) : "President Yoon himself also served under the former administration. Isn't this self-contradiction or self-criticism?"



[Soundbite] Lee Dong-young(Justice Party spokesperson) : "Stop blaming the former gov't and look into your own administration."



Some within the ruling party also raised concern. They said such reaction by the president can silence the DP but does not fulfill the public's request for electing Yoon, which was not to repeat the past. In an effort to address the controversy, the presidential office said it is listening to various criticisms regarding personnel appointments, including calls to scrutinize the candidate vetting system.