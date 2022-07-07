S. KOREA TO ATTEND G20 MEETING News Today 입력 2022.07.07 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Foreign ministers of G20 countries have gathered together in Bali for a two-day meeting. Wrapping up his schedule in Singapore, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin traveled to the Indonesian resort island and is attending various bilateral and multilateral meetings. The minister is seeking to hold trilateral talks with the U.S.and Japan as well as a two-way meeting with China. In particular, the three allies will likely reaffirm their solid cooperation in addressing economic and security issues.

Foreign ministers of G20 countries have gathered together in Bali for a two-day meeting. Wrapping up his schedule in Singapore, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin traveled to the Indonesian resort island and is attending various bilateral and multilateral meetings. The minister is seeking to hold trilateral talks with the U.S.and Japan as well as a two-way meeting with China. In particular, the three allies will likely reaffirm their solid cooperation in addressing economic and security issues.