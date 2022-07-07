NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.07.07 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.07 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The DP Emergency Committee chair denounced the NIS for filing charges against two of its former directors Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon in relation with their handling of past incidents with North Korea. In a radio interview this morning, Woo Sang-ho called it an explicit political act and claimed that the NIS targets the two ex-directors, since they served under the previous liberal administration. The main opposition leader then criticized the prosecution, police and the spy agency for returning to the past with the launch of the current administration.

Four senior Coast Guard officials have been suspended from their duties for drawing up a conclusion that the fisheries official Lee Dae-jun was shot to death by North Korean soldiers while attempting to defect to the North voluntarily. The suspension came after the Board of Audit and Inspection began an investigation last week. The BAI is reportedly carrying out digital forensics on the coast guard officials' computers to identify documents they exchanged with the presidential office and the Defense Ministry, following Lee's death in 2020.

입력 2022-07-07 15:06:51 수정 2022-07-07 16:46:08 News Today

