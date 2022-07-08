기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

LEE ON HIS SUSPENSION
입력 2022.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.08 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok said today that he will not step down, following the party’s ethics committee's decision to suspend his party membership for six months over allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case. In a radio interview, Lee said he would invoke his power to put the suspension decision on hold. He also vowed to pursue every avenue and take all possible measures.
  • LEE ON HIS SUSPENSION
    • 입력 2022-07-08 15:06:09
    • 수정2022-07-08 16:45:20
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok said today that he will not step down, following the party’s ethics committee's decision to suspend his party membership for six months over allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case. In a radio interview, Lee said he would invoke his power to put the suspension decision on hold. He also vowed to pursue every avenue and take all possible measures.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!