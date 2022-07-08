LEE ON HIS SUSPENSION

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Ruling PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok said today that he will not step down, following the party’s ethics committee's decision to suspend his party membership for six months over allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case. In a radio interview, Lee said he would invoke his power to put the suspension decision on hold. He also vowed to pursue every avenue and take all possible measures.
