LEE ON HIS SUSPENSION News Today 입력 2022.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ruling PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok said today that he will not step down, following the party’s ethics committee's decision to suspend his party membership for six months over allegation that he tried to destroy evidence related to a sexual bribery case. In a radio interview, Lee said he would invoke his power to put the suspension decision on hold. He also vowed to pursue every avenue and take all possible measures.

LEE ON HIS SUSPENSION

입력 2022-07-08 15:06:09 수정 2022-07-08 16:45:20 News Today

