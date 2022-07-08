NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Prescriptions are increasing for Paxlovid, an oral treatment for COVID-19, as the virus is again spreading in the country. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said today that doses of the antiviral pill for 1,732 patients were administered in the first seven days of July. The weekly prescription rate which fell to the 900 range is again climbing back. Paxlovid has been prescribed to nearly 262-thousand patients so far since January 14.

South Korea’s first monkeypox patient has been discharged from the hospital after being in quarantine and under treatment for 15 days. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the patient discharged on Thursday received symptoms-based allopathic treatment and it reached the assessment the individual was no longer infectious after confirming the recovering of all skin lesions and the development of new skin tissues. This South Korean national tested positive for monkeypox on June 22, after arriving from Germany.

