RIMPAC EXERCISE IN FULL SWING
입력 2022.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.08 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The RIMPAC exercise, currently underway in Hawaii, is the largest in scale thus far. It features state-of-the-art warships including aircraft carriers, unmanned surface vessels and stealth ships.

[Pkg]

Two slim, eye-catching warships arrive at Pearl Harbor. The U.S. unmanned surface vessels Sea Hawk and Sea Hunter are participating in the RIMPAC exercise for the first time. Currently they are tasked with gathering intel using their autopilot function. Once armed, their capabilities can be expanded beyond imagination.

[Soundbite] Jeremiah Daley(Commander of unmanned surface vessel)

There is also a 15,000-ton stealth ship reminiscent of a space battle cruiser. The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with F-35C stealth fighters shows off its magnificence.

[Soundbite] Amy Bauernschmidt(Commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier)

Countries participating in the exercise deployed their best warships. South Korea's Navy sent its landing platform helicopter ship Marado and the state-of-the-art Aegis destroyer Sejong the Great. Japan brought its warship Izumo, which is being converted into a light aircraft carrier, while Australia showcased its helicopter carrier Canberra. This year's RIMPAC exercise is an opportunity for participating nations to beef up their military capacity, while also demonstrating their military power.
