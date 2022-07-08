BIFAN KICKS OFF News Today 입력 2022.07.08 (15:06) 수정 2022.07.08 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, the largest annual genre film festival in Korea, has kicked off. The festival was held mostly online in the past two years because of the pandemic. This year it's to regain its pre-pandemic format.



[Pkg]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival kicked off on Thursday for an 11-day run. In the past two years, only one screen was operated at the festival to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year, the festival is back to its pre-pandemic form. The theme of the 2022 Bucheon film festival is "Restoration of Daily Life and the Return of BiFan." But there's more to it. The online platform established during the pandemic will also be utilized.



[Soundbite] Shin Chul(Bucheon Int’l Fantastic Film Festival) : "I don't think that a complete return to the pre-pandemic era is possible. We have prepared this year's festival as a step toward its future."



Nearly 270 films from 49 countries are participating in the festival. Awards will be given out in five different categories. A special award will be given to the TV series "Squid Game" as a symbol of redefining the boundaries between TV drama and film. Various events have been organized in line with the festival's slogan "Stay Strange.“



[Soundbite] Cho Young-shin(Bucheon Int’l Fantastic Film Festival) : "It's important to show the public that festival events are not just for movie fans or film producers, but for all Bucheon citizens. Only when we're together can this festival grow further."



Visitors can also take part in an array of events including a parade and a water gun fight. The festival will run through July 17 with some 50,000 people expected to visit.

BIFAN KICKS OFF

입력 2022-07-08 15:06:10 수정 2022-07-08 16:45:21 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, the largest annual genre film festival in Korea, has kicked off. The festival was held mostly online in the past two years because of the pandemic. This year it's to regain its pre-pandemic format.



[Pkg]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival kicked off on Thursday for an 11-day run. In the past two years, only one screen was operated at the festival to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This year, the festival is back to its pre-pandemic form. The theme of the 2022 Bucheon film festival is "Restoration of Daily Life and the Return of BiFan." But there's more to it. The online platform established during the pandemic will also be utilized.



[Soundbite] Shin Chul(Bucheon Int’l Fantastic Film Festival) : "I don't think that a complete return to the pre-pandemic era is possible. We have prepared this year's festival as a step toward its future."



Nearly 270 films from 49 countries are participating in the festival. Awards will be given out in five different categories. A special award will be given to the TV series "Squid Game" as a symbol of redefining the boundaries between TV drama and film. Various events have been organized in line with the festival's slogan "Stay Strange.“



[Soundbite] Cho Young-shin(Bucheon Int’l Fantastic Film Festival) : "It's important to show the public that festival events are not just for movie fans or film producers, but for all Bucheon citizens. Only when we're together can this festival grow further."



Visitors can also take part in an array of events including a parade and a water gun fight. The festival will run through July 17 with some 50,000 people expected to visit.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

